Coronavirus in Arun: Almost 1,000 cases recorded last week
Coronavirus figures released on Tuesday showed 86 people in Arun had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period, while 952 people had tested positive in the past seven days – up 40 on the previous seven days, a 4.4 per cent increase.
Meanwhile, 126,459 people in Arun have now received their first covid jab and 119,224 have had their second dose of the vaccine.
In Worthing, 43 people had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period and 483 people had tested positive in the past seven days, down 53 on the previous seven days – a 9.9 per cent decrease.
Some 85,185 people in Worthing have had their first covid jab and 79,823 have had their second dose.
There had been four deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Arun, while according to figures, 59 people were admitted to University Hospitals Sussex in the last seven days, up nine on the previous week – an 18 per cent increase.