According to multiple reports, Boris Johnson is expected to give an update on booster vaccines.

It comes after the UK Covid Alert Level was increased from Level 3 to Level 4 today, following an increase in Omicron cases.

The country’s four chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director had recommended the move to ministers.

Boris Johnson is expected to give an updated on booster vaccines. (Photo by Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As many as 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation were recorded in the UK as of Sunday.

It brings the total number of UK cases of Omicron to 3,137 — a 65 per cent increase from Saturday’s total of 1,898 UK cases.

The new Level 4 grading means the epidemic is 'in general circulation, transmission is high and direct Covid-19 pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising', according to the UK Government.