On Tuesday December 21, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £1billion fund to help businesses that had been hit hard by Covid cancellations.

The news of the fund was criticised by some businesses when it was first announced.

The Adur & Worthing Councils’ website states that the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant will support hospitality, leisure and accommodation business premises with one-off grants of up to £6,000.

Grant now available for businesses who have struggled under Omicron

The website states that businesses with a rateable value of exactly £15,000 or less will receive a payment of £2,667, businsess with a rateable value over £15,000 and less than £51,000 will receive a payment of £4,000, and businesses with a rateable value of exactly £51,000 or over will receive a payment of £6,000.