More than 1,300 Covid-19 vaccine doses given at Angmering walk-in centre

The walk-in sessions took place at Angmering Community Centre in Foxwood Avenue on both Saturday and Sunday.

People came from the surrounding area, including a number of employees at the farms in Arun.

Dr Jeremy Mayhew, joint clinical director for the ACF Primary Care Network leading the vaccination service, said: “We are thrilled at the fantastic turnout at this weekend’s vaccination sessions.

More than 1,300 had their Covid-19 vaccine at the walk-in clinic in Angmering. Picture: Sussex NHS Commissioners

“The success of the walk-in clinics shows that for many people, a drop in is more convenient than an appointment, where people can turn up at a time that suits them.

“I’m very thankful to the clinicians, volunteers and organisers who have been working so hard since December to provide the life-saving vaccination to as many people as possible.

“It has been a great team effort to get to this point and the hard work doesn’t stop here.”

Dr Mayhew confirmed there will be another walk-in session at Angmering community centre this Saturday (July 3), from 9am to 12pm and 1.30pm to 5pm.