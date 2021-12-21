New Covid-19 vaccination centre opens in Worthing

Worthing residents are being invited to Covid-19 vaccination walk-in appointments at a new centre.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:32 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:34 am

From today (December 21), Sussex Partnership’s vaccination clinic at Swandean will be open to members of the public, aged 16 and over only.

The vaccination clinic address is: Swandean Training Centre, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Arundel Road, Worthing, West Sussex BN13 3EP.

The centre will be open from 9am to 5pm on the following dates; Monday, December 20 to Friday, December 24; Monday, December 27 to Friday, December 31 and Sunday, January 2 to Friday, January 7.

Sussex Partnership’s vaccination clinic at Swandean will be open to members of the public, aged 16 and over only. Photo: Google Street View

The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said no booking is needed and parking is available on site.

A NHS spokesperson added: "People should bring their NHS number, and those wishing to receive a Covid-19 booster should bring evidence of their second vaccination dose administration date, which can be found via the NHS app.

"A Covid-19 booster vaccination will be only available if the second Covid-19 vaccine was at least three months ago."

Click here for more information about walk-in appointments and who can receive which dose.

