As announced last night (December 12), the new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost 27.2-million people aged 18 and over have still not had a booster dose, including thousands of people in Worthing.

In Worthing, an estimated 36,950 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 51,933 still not fully protected against Omicron.

To hit the Government’s new target, 2,733 jabs will need to be administered each day in Worthing, from December 5.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Worthing with some areas having administered fewer booster shots than other areas.

Now, as the Prime Minister declares an ‘Omicron emergency’, here are how many boosters need to be given in neighbourhoods in Worthing to hit the target.

1. Worthing Central In Worthing Central, 5,905 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 311 jabs need to be administered each day.

2. Broadwater South In Broadwater South, 4,854 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 255 jabs need to be administered each day.

3. Northbrook In Northbrook, 4,709 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 248 jabs need to be administered each day.

4. Heene In Heene, 4,574 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year, 241 jabs need to be administered each day.