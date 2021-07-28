One more Covid-19 death recorded in Worthing as new cases fall

They sadly died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, Public Health England said.

It also confirmed that the number of new coronavirus cases in Worthing had dropped.

The figures released on Tuesday (July 27), showed that 35 people in Worthing had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.

The latest coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing

While 330 people had tested positive in the past seven days, down 169 since the previous seven days.

Thirty-six people were admitted to hospital for covid in the last seven days, according to the figures.