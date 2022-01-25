The bus is now located in Lyndhurt Road Car Park, opposite Worthing Hospital, until Thursday, February 3, and it is open from 11am until 4pm.

People over the age of 16 who are still yet to be jabbed can visit the bus for their first, second and booster vaccinations with no appointment needed.

The bus is staffed by trained medical staff who can discuss any concerns you may have and help you make the right decision for you.