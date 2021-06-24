The latest coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing revealed
Coronavirus figures released on Wednesday (June 23), showed that 11 people had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.
And 51 people had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period. according to the figures released by Public Health England.
The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur.
Meanwhile, figures released on Tuesday (June 22), showed that 44,682 people in Adur had received their first covid vaccination. And 34,836 people had received their second dose.
In Worthing 14 people had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period. And 65 had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period.
The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Worthing.
Meanwhile, figures released on Tuesday (June 22), showed that 75,570 people in Worthing had received their first covid vaccination. And 57,744 people had received their second dose.