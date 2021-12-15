Parliament passed measures to introduce Covid passes on Tuesday (December 14), despite a large Tory rebellion.

From today (December 15), people in England will have to provide an NHS Covid Pass proving their vaccination status or a recent negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

But with lateral flow tests unavailable for home delivery on the Government website at various points in the past week, those who have not been vaccinated could find it difficult to obtain a pass.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six-million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Worthing, an estimated 8,715 over-12s had not been vaccinated by December 5 – the most recent date for which figures were available.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Worthing with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

1. Worthing Central In Worthing Central, 1,618 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 17.7% of the over-12 population.

2. Heene In Heene, 1,178 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 14.8% of the over-12 population.

3. Broadwater South In Broadwater South, 1,130 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 14.5% of the over-12 population.

4. East Worthing In East Worthing, 925 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 13.5% of the over-12 population.