There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 2 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 578 cases per 100,000, according to Government figures. Scotland has the lowest rate, with 340 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to November 25.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Worthing with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week – and also those that have seen the biggest falls.

West Worthing had 658.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 68.8% from the week before.

Broadwater East had 513.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 46.4% from the week before.

Goring had 616.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 38.9% from the week before.

Worthing Central had 449.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 31.4% from the week before.