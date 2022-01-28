There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 20, a 0.2 per cent rise on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

In Worthing, all but four neighbourhoods saw cases rise, after all had shown falls in the previous week’s figures.

The flat national picture disguises huge regional variations, with cases up by 26 per cent in a week in Northern Ireland and 20 per cent in the South East of England, but down by 21 per cent in Scotland and 15 per cent in the North East.

Case numbers include positive lateral-flow tests in England and Northern Ireland but exclude them in Scotland and Wales, making comparisons across the UK nations difficult.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 20.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Worthing with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Broadwater East Broadwater East had 1,602.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 93.9% compared with the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Salvington Salvington had 1,118 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 74.5% compared with the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Broadwater West Broadwater West had 1,105.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 43.9% compared with the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Durrington North Durrington North had 971 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 39.3% per cent compared with the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales