Infection levels in Wales are the highest in the UK, and double those currently seen in London, official figures show.

Wales had 521 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 10.

This is followed by South West England, with 440 cases oper 100,000, Northern Ireland, with 424 cases per 100,000, and the North East, with 422 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, at just 240 cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Worthing with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Worthing Covid cases High Salvington & Findon Valley had 249.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 52.7% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Worthing Covid cases Durrington North had 249 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 45% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Worthing Covid cases Northbrook had 309.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 20% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Worthing Covid cases Heene had 395.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 14.3% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales