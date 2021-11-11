These are the Worthing neighbourhoods to have seen the biggest rise in cases

Worthing areas where Covid infections rose the fastest in the past week

Coronavirus infection rates have fallen by 15 per cent in the past week across the UK, but remain high in certain areas.

By Sam Woodman
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 3:41 pm

Infection levels in Wales are the highest in the UK, and double those currently seen in London, official figures show.

Wales had 521 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 10.

This is followed by South West England, with 440 cases oper 100,000, Northern Ireland, with 424 cases per 100,000, and the North East, with 422 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, at just 240 cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Worthing with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Worthing Covid cases

High Salvington & Findon Valley had 249.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 52.7% from the week before.

2. Worthing Covid cases

Durrington North had 249 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 45% from the week before.

3. Worthing Covid cases

Northbrook had 309.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 20% from the week before.

4. Worthing Covid cases

Heene had 395.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 14.3% from the week before.

