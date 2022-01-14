The North East has seen case numbers rocket by 73 per cent in a week, with the region now the worst-affected part of the UK.

Official figures show it had a rate of 2,609.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 6, far higher than the peak of 2,043 per 100,000 seen in London in December.

The latest weekly case rates in Northern Ireland, the North West of England and Yorkshire and the Humber are also higher than those in London at its peak.

Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a nine per cent rise from the week before.

Case numbers have fallen by 13 per cent in a week in Wales, nine per cent in London and four per cent in the East of England, indicating that the Omicron wave may have peaked in these areas.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 6.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Worthing with the highest case rates in the past week.

Broadwater South had 1,509.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 12.9% from the week before

Northbrook had 1,508 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 21.7% from the week before

Broadwater East had 1,415 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 4.6% from the week before

Goring had 1,381.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 28.7% from the week before