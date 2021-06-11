Worthing Covid cases: These are the neighbourhoods with the most infections
The number of Covid-19 cases in Worthing are continuing to rise, but still remain at a very low level.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 4:47 pm
Eight of the borough’s 12 neighbourhoods recorded fewer than three cases in the week up to June 6, according to Public Health England.
There were 30 new cases reported over that seven-day period, three more than the week before.
Worthing’s infection rate now stands at 27.1 cases per 100,000 people, which is around the national average.
This is how many cases were recorded in each neighbourhood in the week up to June 6.
The number of cases in neighbourhoods with fewer than three infections are not revealed by Public Health England, in order to protect people’s identities.
