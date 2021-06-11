Worthing Covid cases: These are the neighbourhoods with the most infections

Eight of the borough’s 12 neighbourhoods recorded fewer than three cases in the week up to June 6, according to Public Health England.

There were 30 new cases reported over that seven-day period, three more than the week before.

Worthing’s infection rate now stands at 27.1 cases per 100,000 people, which is around the national average.

This is how many cases were recorded in each neighbourhood in the week up to June 6.

The number of cases in neighbourhoods with fewer than three infections are not revealed by Public Health England, in order to protect people’s identities.

1. Salvington Five new cases were recorded in Salvington in the week ending June 6

2. Durrington South Four new cases were recorded in Durrington South in the week ending June 6

3. Broadwater West Four new cases were recorded in Broadwater West in the week ending June 6

4. Northbrook Four new cases were recorded in Northbrook in the week ending June 6