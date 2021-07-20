Worthing Covid cases up by more than 200 over the weekend

A total of 6,468 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Worthing when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday (July 19), up from 6,250 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Worthing now stands at 5,850 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 8,474.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 141,106 over the period, to 5,473,477.

Cases in Worthing increased by more than 200 over the weekend

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Worthing.

The dashboard shows 184 people had died in the area as of Monday – which was unchanged from Friday – and showed there had been no deaths in the past week

Death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower than normal, as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also showed that more than two-thirds of people in Worthing have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 65,068 people had received both jabs by Sunday (July 18) – 69 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.