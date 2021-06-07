Worthing records no Covid deaths for a month but infections continue to rise

A rise in cases across the country, driven by new coronavirus variants including the Delta strain from India, has raised fears over easing social restrictions on June 21.

Worthing’s infection rate has almost trebled over the past week.

According to Public Health England, there were 9.9 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending May 26.

Coronavirus stock image

The latest data, up to the week ending June 2, shows the infection rate as 28.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The average for England is 40.6 cases per 100,000 people.

But with 76 per cent of Worthing residents now having had the vaccine, which significantly lowers the risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid, there is only one person in hospital suffering with the illness in the whole of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.