Worthing records no Covid deaths for a month but infections continue to rise
Covid-19 infections in Worthing are continuing to rise but no deaths have been recorded in the borough for a month.
A rise in cases across the country, driven by new coronavirus variants including the Delta strain from India, has raised fears over easing social restrictions on June 21.
Worthing’s infection rate has almost trebled over the past week.
According to Public Health England, there were 9.9 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending May 26.
The latest data, up to the week ending June 2, shows the infection rate as 28.9 cases per 100,000 people.
The average for England is 40.6 cases per 100,000 people.
But with 76 per cent of Worthing residents now having had the vaccine, which significantly lowers the risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid, there is only one person in hospital suffering with the illness in the whole of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.
Equally promising is the fact the last time a person was recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive Covid test in Worthing was May 7.