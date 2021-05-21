Worthing’s new walk-through coronavirus testing centre opens

Anyone with covid symptoms such as a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change can book a test at the site at nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119.

The new site is easily accessible without a car. Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practicing good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the testing centre.

Anyone attending an appointment at a walk-through test site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely, with additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Worthing's new coronavirus testing centre at Union Place. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The site is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history, which has been massively expanded with the introduction of free, twice-weekly rapid tests for everyone in England. Rapid testing detects cases quickly, meaning positive cases can isolate immediately.

Anyone testing positive for the virus in England will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them trace their contacts. This will help to identify who they may have been in close contact with, protecting others from further transmission.

Close contacts of those testing positive will also hear from NHS Test and Trace, asking them to stay at home for ten days to prevent them from unknowingly spreading the virus. They will be advised to also get a test if they develop symptoms.

The testing centre is being operated in partnership with Sodexo and will offer self-administered tests.

The test facility was previously at Civic Centre car park in Stoke Abbott Road, but relocated to Union Place to allow contractors to begin constructing the Worthing Integrated Care Centre (WICC) this summer.

