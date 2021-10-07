Founder Ann Marie Lovejoy Bruce-Kerr said the day was marked in style, with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman helping to cut the ribbon and the 2nd Chance Gospel Singers giving a concert for service users, their families and well-wishers as part of the building dedication service.

Ann Marie set up the charity Dementia Tech in 2018 to give people living with dementia access to technology for recreational purposes and support those living with dementia and their loved ones.

The Lovejoy Centre was then set up two years ago and with funding from the National Lottery, the charity has been able to set up a day centre service in Broadwater Street East, Worthing.

Founder Ann Marie Lovejoy Bruce-Kerr cuts the ribbon to open the Lovejoy Centre's new Day Centre Service in Broadwater with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman

Ann Marie said: “We are providing a day service three days a week, clubs for people with early onset dementia and a dementia café.”

She said the official opening on Saturday was ‘a wonderful event’.