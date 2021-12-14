The team said it was not easy, as the past two years have been extremely challenging for those working in the healthcare sector and with strict restrictions in place to keep staff and patients safe, they had to think of new and creative ways to raise money for the charities and causes close to their hearts.

Nichola Evans, executive director, said: “I am extremely proud of the team and the work they have done to raise money for good causes across our community.

“The pandemic has presented new challenges to people across our community and now at Christmas time, the most vulnerable need our support more than ever.

Executive director Nichola Evans and materials lead Gareth Cornford have done the i360 Santa drop

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated and helped us achieve this fantastic target.”

In 2021, Goring Hall Hospital’s owners, Circle Health Group, launched the Giving Something Back initiative across its network of hospitals.

Staff were asked to pick one or more charities working in their communities and support them through fundraising activities. Any money raised locally was matched by Circle Health Group.

The funds raised by the team at Goring Hall this year will be going to St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing and Safe in Sussex, a Worthing-based charity which provides help and support for people affected by domestic abuse across West Sussex.

Medical secretary Rhonda Rosier taking her turn at the stagic cycle challenge

Nichola and materials lead Gareth Cornford did the Santa Night iDrop abseil down the i360 in Brighton in November for St Barnabas House.

They said: “We believe that challenging ourselves to something so outside of our comfort zone enables us to go some small way to support an organisation that provides exceptional care to those members of our local community living with long term conditions and offering support to their loved ones when they need it most.”

In a static bike ride challenge with BMI Ross Hall Hospital, Goring Hall’s sister hospital in Glasgow, staff cycled 506 miles in 31 hours.

There were also Easter competitions and a group of walkers took part in the South Downs Trek for St Barnabas House.

Easter fundraising at Goring Hall Hospital with materials lead Gareth Cornford, executive assistant Cathy Redshaw and executive director Nichola Evans