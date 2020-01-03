Guardian Angel Carers opens office in Worthing

A former Olympic sailor has expanded her care and domestic company into Worthing after opening an office on Goring Road.

Guardian Angel Carers, established by Christina Bassadone, has been operating in Chichester for eight years and has achieved a Care Quality Commission rating of Outstanding and now cares for 70 clients in Worthing. Guardian Angel Carers provides domestic and home care for those who need care but want to stay in their own homes.

Christina Bassadone joined by staff, clients and borough and county councillors to open the Guardian Angel Carers office on Goring Road

Christina said: “One of the big messages is you can stay at home. You can have anything from domestic support through to end of life palliative care at home, and anything in between.”

The new office in Goring Road has opened as a base for the firm’s 40 CareAngels in Worthing, to provide support as the business and team grows. But how did a former Olympian come to set up her own care business?

After hanging up her sails in 2010, Christina launched Task Angels, a domestic cleaning company. But she soon realised she could offer more services for her clients, such as personal care, assistance with medication, meal preparation and live in care as well as providing companionship.

She recognised that there was a real need for a compassionate, professional, local care company which gave people the option of remaining in their own homes, and so Guardian Angel Carers was born in 2012. Now the business employs 144 people across West Sussex and a team of self-employed Task Angels to provide a domestic service.

In launching Guardian Angel Carers, Christina was inspired by the experience of her two grandmothers; one moved to a care home, and the other was cared for in her own home. This had an impact on the way Christina runs her business and her grandmothers’ experiences shaped the way Guardian Angel Carers operates.

“We are very excited to offer our services in the Worthing area and provide a high level of care to clients,” Christina said.

To find out more about Guardian Angel Carers, visit: www.gacarers.co.uk/worthing/