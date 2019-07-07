Guild Care launches new service for younger people with dementia

Although dementia is it often thought of as a disease of older people, around 42,000 people, five per cent of the population with dementia, are under 65.

This is called early-onset or young-onset dementia and it usually affects people in their 40s, 50s and early 60s.

The impact of early-onset dementia can be significant – people are often working and may have young families.

There are a number of organisations that can offer support and advice, such as West Sussex Carers Support, which is able to signpost people to more local services, as will their doctor, through its website.

Worthing-based charity Guild Care has a long track record of providing care and support to people with dementia and their carers.

At its Bradbury Wellbeing Centre, the charity runs a wide range of Time Out services for older people with dementia who are still living in the community. It also runs a specialist dementia care home Haviland House and its Linfield House nursing home has a small dementia suite.

West Sussex County Council has now commissioned Guild Care to provide a brand new service in Worthing, which is aimed specifically for carers and younger people, those aged 65 or under, who have been diagnosed with dementia.

Claire Howell, director of community services at Guild Care, said: “It’s important that younger people with dementia are helped to maintain their day-to-day skills and quality of life.

“Our service offers a safe and friendly user-led environment for people to relax and form friendships with people of a similar age. We support individuals to take part in a range of outings and activities of their choice, such as trips to the sports centre, a shared meal or a film.”

This new Time Out for Carers service will run from the Guild Care Centre at Methold House, in North Street, Worthing, every Wednesday from 10am to 3pm.

The service costs £33 and provides much-needed time for the carer to recharge their batteries and the loved one to enjoy a day out with friends. The day will include a two-course lunch and refreshments.

If you would like to find out more or attend a free taster session, please contact the Guild Care customer services team on 01903 327327 or email enquiry@guildcare.org