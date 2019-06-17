Guild Care supporters Walk for Worthing – pictures

Families turned out in force for the first Walk for Worthing, organised by local charity Guild Care. Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and town crier Bob Smytherman officially opened the race on Saturday evening and people of all ages completed the 5k seafront route, despite the wet weather.

Suzanne Millard, chief executive, said: “We are very grateful to all the people who, despite the weather, still turned out to support our first Walk for Worthing. Everyone who took part said they really enjoyed it and hopefully we’ll see you all again next year. Thank you and well done.” Read the full story here: Guild Care’s first sunset Walk for Worthing thrills

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman with walkers

The warm-up

One of the four-legged supporters

Guild Care's first Walk for Worthing was completed by 250 supporters of all ages

