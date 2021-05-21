Angmering and Fitzalan Primary Care Network led the way in the Arun district, as one of the first in the area to start vaccinating patients in December 2020, and has now given more than 29,000 vaccinations to its patients. As the country moves on to the younger cohorts, GP practices were given the opportunity to opt out and send these patients to mass vaccination sites, with some being offered venues as far as Brighton and Crawley.

Nichola Gasston, administrator, said: “Our Primary Care Network felt it was our responsibility to look after not only our patients but also all the residents of Littlehampton and Angmering, and as such we are keeping our doors open for all patients in the local community.”

If you are registered at a GP practice in Littlehampton or Angmering, you will contacted via text or phone to book into our the local vaccination site at Angmering Community Centre. Alternatively, you can call the dedicated inbound booking line on 0333 370 4111 once you are eligible.

For patients who cannot get to the community centre, transport can be arranged, via West Sussex County Council, by calling 01444 275008.

There will also be a repeat of the popular drop-in clinic in Littlehampton, on June 19 at Fitzalan Medical Centre.