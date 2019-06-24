Meeting will allow people to ‘engage with’ hospitals trust

How Worthing, Southlands and St Richard’s hospitals are performing will be discussed in Worthing on Thursday, July 4.

The Council of Governors of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will meet on the ground floor of Ridgeworth House, 5-9 Liverpool Gardens, Worthing, at 2.15pm.

Chief executive Dame Marianne Griffiths will provide an update on the trust’s performance, with other members of the board also available to answer questions from governors.

Chairman Alan McCarthy said: “We welcome trust members, patients and the general public attending our meetings and we always provide time for public questions at the end.

“Nearly 10,000 people work or volunteer in our three hospitals and, as demand for our services continues to grow, we really value engaging with the people and local communities that we serve.”

As a foundation trust, Western Sussex Hospitals has more than 30 governors whose role is to represent local communities and stakeholder organisations and help the organisation fulfil its remit.

Refreshments will be provided at the beginning of the meeting and members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions of the council just before the meeting closes at 5.15pm.