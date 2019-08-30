Miracle baby comes home to Worthing at last, after 14 months in hospital

Miracle baby Elsie Grantham has finally come home to Worthing after spending her first 14 months in hospital.

Parents Hannah Elder, 25, and Jamie Grantham, 26, say she is their little princess and they want to give her the best life they can.

Elsie Brooke Grantham has to use a BiPap machine to help her with her breathing

Elsie has to use a BiPap machine to help her with her breathing and she cannot suck or swallow, but her condition remains undiagnosed.

Hannah said: “My miracle daughter amazes me every day. Before we had Elsie, we had six miscarriages and a stillbirth called Brooke.

“Elsie was born at 35 weeks. From birth, Elsie couldn’t suck or swallow and needed regular suctioning.

“The fight she has in her is breathtaking. Elsie is undiagnosed after countless tests and investigations. We still don’t know how to treat her condition.”

Hannah Elder and Jamie Grantham with Elsie at six months, the first time they were allowed to take her out in her buggy

Hannah has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise £8,245, with a view to buying Elsie a portable projector.

Hannah explained: “We went to Southampton Hospital, where we were told she had some brain stem damage. While we were up there, she used their interactive floor projector and loved it. This helps her hand and eye co-ordination and would be amazing for her.

“Every time she goes on life support, she fights so hard. It’s sad to say I’ve lost count of the amount of times she has needed to go on life support, it feels so normal, half the time it’s a routine in our life.

“Hospital life is tough but you get through it for her. The nurses all become like family to you, after 14 months in hospital.”

The couple are now on our seventh week at home in Durrington, where Elsie requires 24-hour support. She cannot support her own body weight and can hold her head for only short periods of time.

Hannah said: “She has to have nurses come in every night to look after her. She is such an inspirational little girl and we wouldn’t change her for the world. We want to give her the best life we can.”

At two weeks old, Elsie was taken to St George’s Hospital in London, where she was fitted her with an NJ feeding tube, as she was not able to tolerate milk in her tummy.

At four months old, she was diagnosed with seizures and the family ended up staying at St George’s for six months.

It was only then that Hannah and Jamie were allowed to take Elsie out in her buggy.

Over the next few months, every time Elsie caught a cold, and when had her immunisations, she ended up on a ventilator.

Hannah said: “She has now been sent home, after 14 months of hospital stays, with a BiPap machine for her breathing difficulties. She has to have physio twice a day at home with a cough assist, as she cannot cough when she needs to.”

