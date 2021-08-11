Norovirus outbreak at Worthing nursery
There has been an outbreak of norovirus at a nursery in Worthing.
Home from Home, in Grand Avenue, is still operating as usual, however it is reminding all parents that if their child has norovirus symptoms, they must isolate for 48 hours to prevent further spread of the virus.
A spokeswoman from Home from Home nursery said: “The nursery is still operating as usual.
“D and V is transmitting in the community at present and as a setting with 230 children on the register then we are experiencing cases as you would expect.
“As a community setting bringing large numbers of people together on a daily basis, we have a responsibility to follow PHE guidelines to ensure we limit any transmission.
“With social distancing guidelines no longer in place, poor immunity due to the past 18 months and virus transmission increasing, we are taking the appropriate action and are reminding parents of their responsibility under public health guidelines to ensure anyone with symptoms isolates for 48 hours to prevent further spread.”