Popular Steyning shopkeeper remembered with 7-year-old grandson’s triathlon for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing

A seven-year-old Steyning boy has taken it upon himself to tackle a triathlon to raise money in memory of his late grandfather, who was a well known shopkeeper.

Young Jude Marshall will be cycling 10k, running a mile and swimming eight lengths of the pool at Steyning Leisure Centre on Sunday, September 22.

Peter Humphreys owned Steyning Motor Spares for more than 40 years

His triathlon takes place a year after Peter Humphreys died and will be raising money for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing in his memory.

Katy Marshall, Jude’s mum, said: “Jude has taken it upon himself to do a triathlon in his memory to raise money for St Barnabas, who was a great support to my dad and our family over the past couple of years.

“It’s been a year since he passed on September 12 and he is still greatly missed by the community of Steyning and us.”

Peter Humphreys owned Steyning Motor Spares for more than 40 years and he was well known in the town, his shop being as full of character as he was. He closed the shop in 2015 and passed away peacefully aged 73.

Jude will be cycling 10k, running a mile and swimming eight lengths to raise money for St Barnabas House hospice

Katy said: “We lost our wonderful Pop pops, the man that gave us his all, he was our world and we were his. He was 73 years old and in our eyes taken too soon, we weren’t ready to say goodbye.

“We miss him every day and wish he was still here to share our life.”

She said her son was keen to take on the challenge in memory of Pop pops and had already raised more than £630, having set a target of £150.

Katy added: “He is sporty, he loves a challenge and is extremely competitive. Even better to do this for his favourite person and also raising money for such an amazing charity that is there for many families.”

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Katy-Marshall9 to make a donation.