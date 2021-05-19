£220k cash boost for Worthing Dementia Hub

The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, is supporting the dementia project to the tune of £222,104.

Jacqui Swindells, chief executive at Abbeyfield Ferring, who will oversee the Worthing Dementia Hub and respite services, said: “We’re delighted to have been successful with this application.

“The funding will ensure the continuation, for three years, of Dementia Friendly Worthing’s co-ordinator and provide partial funding for a stay-active and social respite service.

“The money will also help support isolated carers and people living with dementia in the Worthing area, and most importantly, set up a new dementia hub.”

The hub will consist of a shared space for carers and people living with dementia to drop in for advice, support, and services, and where professionals can hot desk, Dementia Friendly Worthing and Abbeyfield Ferring Society said.

Premises in Goring High Street are currently under offer they said they hope to open in early summer.

Bob Smytherman, chairman of Dementia Friendly Worthing Steering Group, echoed Jacqui’s delight, adding: “This funding will allow us to continue to work closely with our partners Abbeyfield Ferring and is vital to maintain the work of our valued dementia coordinator.”

Helen Bushell, senior head of Regional Funding for London and the South East at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We are delighted to award Worthing Dementia Hub this funding, which will have a massive impact on the lives of people with dementia and their carers.

“Through the development of a Dementia Hub, local people will have improved access to important information, support and services that will help them in their day to day lives.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, organisations like this have played a vital role through the pandemic in helping people with dementia and their carers build connections and tackle feelings of isolation and loneliness.”

National Lottery players raise £30million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on dementia services during the past 12 months and charities are yet to reinstate services before the lockdown is fully lifted.

The funding will provide signposting, information hubs in the community and work with other local dementia alliances.

Events such as bi-monthly dementia cafes and support for carers to help access small funds such as the carers wellbeing fund.

The hub will host the Worthing Town Cryers – a social action group made up of people living with dementia who are very active in the Worthing area.

It will also provide opportunities to work with GP surgeries, the dementia assessment and crisis team and the Dementia Matron.

The hub will be open daily for anyone with dementia, their carer or family and have hot desk facilities which health and dementia-specific workers can use.