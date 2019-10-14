Rustington care home administrator wins national award

A Rustington care home administrator has been recognised for her selfless dedication to improving the lives of disabled people.

Macaela Fuller, who works at St Bridget’s in Ilex Close, has won the national ‘pioneering’ prize at the annual Leonard Cheshire Awards 2019.

She has gone beyond the call of duty at St Bridget’s, home for 38 physically disabled adults, and makes a genuine difference in the lives of residents, delivering excellent work in a selfless manner.

Marcus Richards, manager, said: “Her work ethic and commitment are exceptional. She puts in long hours to deliver excellent results and contributed significantly to the outstanding CQC report for the service.

“Her compassion and kindness in making Christmas special for a service user who was close to dying was remarkable.”

Macaela was presented with a framed certificate by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at City Hall last Wednesday.

The organisation, which supporting individuals to live, learn and work as independently as they choose, whatever their ability, received a total of 251 nominations for the sixth annual Leonard Cheshire Awards.