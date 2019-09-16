Shoreham charity plans well-being trip to Greece for young people

Shoreham-based youth charity Esteem is planning a well-being trip to Greece for young people aged 18 to 26.

The ten-week trip for up to 25 young people will include lessons in mindfulness and workshops to improve mental health and coping skills, as well as sports including hiking, windsurfing and cycling.

Windsurfing is part of the programme, thanks to Neilson Watersports

Brighton-based Neilson Watersports will be allowing the charity, based in Ham Road, Shoreham, to use its facilities in Greece for free.

Jon Rist, media projects manager for Esteem, said: “It promises to be an adventure for all involved.

“The programme itself aims to help our young people involved build a community, establish greater confidence and obtain a clearer view of where they see themselves in the future.

“As well, it is a welcome break from the struggles of day-to-day life, allowing time to focus on the bigger picture, their personal development and how they can benefit in Shoreham in becoming even better members of the community.”

Many of the young people attending would not usually get the chance to go abroad themselves and some have never been to a different country in their lives.

Jon added: “It promises to be a wonderful opportunity to experience different sports, activities and a famously interesting and fascinating culture.”

Esteem will be organising various fundraising events, which will give the young people experience in organising events, meeting members of the community and getting out of their comfort zone in order to fund the trip.

A total of £7,000 is needed to cover the return travel, insurance and staff support.

Visit esteem.org.uk/donate for more information.