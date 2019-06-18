Shoreham volunteer has key role in St John’s Day celebrations in London

A Shoreham student will be joining a prestigious guard of honour on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in London this weekend.

As part of his role as St John Ambulance’s Regional Cadet of the Year, Oliver Faragher, 14, will play a key role in the health charity’s St John’s Day celebrations on Saturday.

Oliver Faragher, 14, with his trophy as St John Ambulance's Regional Cadet of the Year. Picture: Brian Aldrich

As well as the service in the cathedral, there will be family-friendly activities in nearby Paternoster Square from 11.30am to 5pm.

Oliver, a volunteer with the Shoreham and Portslade Division, is a GCSE student at Shoreham College and hopes to study medicine to become an A&E consultant.

He said: “I’m immensely proud to be part of the guard of honour for St John’s Day, as the organisation has given so much to me. It’s amazing to be able to represent cadets and all St John people at our biggest celebration.”

St John’s Day is a key event in the charity’s calendar and up to 2,000 volunteers and staff are expected to attend.

There will be live first aid demos of essential life-saving techniques and information on the charity’s history, showing how it evolved into this familiar health organisation of the 21st century.

Displays will include heritage objects and costumes, plus antique and modern ambulances.

Oliver will also take part in a reception hosted by St John Ambulance chairman, Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis, at the Priory Church of the Order of St John in Clerkenwell on Friday evening.