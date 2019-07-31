Slimming World consultant from Southwick named among weight loss organisation’s top-performing team developers

A Southwick Slimming World consultant has been named among the weight loss organisation’s top-performing team developers.

Stefan Field was presented with a certificate at the team developer thank you day, recognising his exceptional work at his own groups at Quayside Youth Centre and supporting other consultants in Shoreham, Lancing and Patcham.

Stefan Field, consultant for the Southwick groups, is one of the 150 top-performing team developers for Slimming World

Around 150 high-achieving team developers from across the UK and Ireland were invited to the event.

Stefan said it was ‘a real honour’, made extra-special as Slimming World is celebrating it’s 50th birthday this year.

He added: “The day itself was so inspirational from start to finish. To have had the opportunity to meet and share ideas with other top-performing consultants and managers was an experience I’ll never forget.

“I left Derbyshire brimming with ideas and raring to get home, and there’s no doubt the insight will enable me to improve the support I give to other consultants in the area, so that anyone who attends Slimming World in the area, including the members who attend my Slimming World group each week, get the very best possible service and support to achieve their weight-loss dreams.”

Stefan graduated from the Slimming World Academy in August 2008 and as part of the event, he was invited to discuss best practice and share his tips on delivering a first-class weight-management service.

He said: “Being recognised isn’t just a triumph for me but also for the 5,000 members and 11 consultants in the team groups. They’re the ones who make each group the success it is, with their fabulous energy, the warm welcome they give to new members and the wonderful compassionate support they show to each other every week.”

Like all Slimming World consultants, Stefan lost weight himself with the support of a group.