Southlands Hospital receives new water system ahead of schedule

Work on a new water system at Shoreham’s Southlands Hospital has been completed ahead of schedule.

A more cost-effective and environmentally friendly hot and cold water system has been installed, by replacing existing water tanks and pipework and installing 160 new integrated plumbing system panels.

Southlands Hospital's completed work SUS-190613-123907001

Stuart Cox, capital development manager at West Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust, said the development, which was completed nine weeks ahead of schedule, represented a ‘true milestone’ for the trust.

“These essential engineering infrastructure works have made the system capable of supporting the hospital site in the foreseeable future and ensures we are up to date with current regulations,” he said.

“It is always good to see changes made to the estate that continue to develop the care and service for our patients. It is always satisfying when a project is delivered ahead of time, too.”

The work was completed by construction company Kier, which operated in phases to minimise disruption to patients and the hospital’s general operations.

The new system ran parallel with the old system to allow a consistent water supply, while the original system was shut down in phases after the changeover.

By completing the project early, Kier was also able to create a new changing area, with accessible shower and changing facilities for patients and the general public.

Trevor White, operations director for Kier Regional Building (Southern) said: “Thanks to efficient programming and excellent teamwork between the trust, hospital and Kier, we are delighted to have delivered the project early and continue our great relationship with Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.”