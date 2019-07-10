Supporters rally round to help eight-year-old Shoreham girl with a stage four brain tumour

Friends and family will be walking from Brighton Pier to Worthing Pier to raise money for a little girl from Shoreham as she battles a brain tumour.

Eight-year-old Evie Orman is described by her family as a typical tomboy with the biggest smile, a little girl full of life, love and happiness.

Evie Orman has the biggest smile

She was diagnosed in April with stage four medulloblastoma, the most common malignant childhood tumour, after suffering recurring headaches and sickness.

Leah Stewart, Evie’s aunt, set up a GoFundMe account to help parents Katie and Phil Orman buy the equipment Evie will need as she goes through treatment.

So far, around £5,300 has been raised and the Walk In Evie’s Shoes event on Saturday, July 20, will add to the funds.

Katie and Phil said the kindness everyone had shown had been overwhelming and added a massive thank you for all the support and donations.

Thanks to the money raised, they have been able to have a private appointment at Great Ormond Street Hospital to seek alternative therapy to help minimise the side effects of the treatment for Evie.

Leah said: “Katie and her husband Phil are living every parent’s worst nightmare. Their family’s life has been turned upside down.

“Evie had a 10-hour operation to remove the tumour but unfortunately it couldn’t be fully removed. Biopsies were sent off and after waiting seven agonising days, Katie and Phil were told Evie had stage four medulloblastoma that had spread to her spine and is life threatening.

“After a week of waiting for oncologists to confirm a plan of treatment, they finally got some positive news. Before any treatment can start, Evie will need to fully recover from her operation.

“The operation has left Evie with posterior fossa syndrome. This means she will need extensive rehabilitation with speech and langage, and physiotherapy. Evie has a left side weakness and she is unable to swallow and is being fed via an NG tube. This has also affected her walking, her motor skills and communication. She is trying hard every day.”

Evie spent six weeks in Southampton then six weeks in University College Hospital in London for radiotherapy. Her next step is chemotherapy for six months.

Leah said: “We are walking from Brighton Pier to Worthing Pier along with more than 100 people and a Shetland pony called Poppa, Evie’s biggest fan.

“This is to raise awareness and funds for specialist equipment needed for Evie on her return home, and private physiotherapy so she can receive this at home after her treatment is finished.”

The walk will start in Brighton at 10am and when the group gets back to Worthing, an after party is planned at TMG Social Club, in Sompting Road.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/evies-journey to make a donation and find Evie’s Dream for updates on Evie’s progress.