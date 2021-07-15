Sessions at Equine Gentling Community Herd can include sitting with horses, grooming them or hugging them.
Sessions at Equine Gentling Community Herd can include sitting with horses, grooming them or hugging them.

These 10 photos show the vital work of Equine Gentling Community Herd in Sussex

The Sussex-based Equine Gentling Community Herd has launched an urgent appeal for a new home.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:38 pm

The community interest company has to find 60 acres of land before August 26 to support its work helping horses and young people.

The pictures below illustrate the important work the company does to rehabilitate rescue horses and use equine therapy to help young people in a variety of ways.

Click here to read the full report.

1.

The kind of horses that come forward to see young people depends on the individual, said founder Dan Corbin.

Buy photo

2.

Making a connection with a big animal can help boost confidence and self-awareness, says founder and director Dan Corbin.

Buy photo

3.

The horses at Equine Gentling Community Herd are always able to choose what they want to do and what they don’t want to do.

Buy photo

4.

Sessions can include sitting with horses, grooming them or hugging them.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3