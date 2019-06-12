Thousands raised for teenage Worthing swimmer with leukaemia

Thousands has been raised for a teenager from Worthing Swimming Club with leukaemia.

In March, Talisa-Mae Marsh, 18, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and has been undergoing intensive treatment in Southampton Hospital.

The cheque presentation for Talisa-Mae Marsh at Beach House Grounds. Pictured: Petrina Marsh, Talisa-Mae Marsh, Ellie Ransom, Katie O'Hara and Chris Luesley

So her swimming club, which she has attended for 13 years, held two events to raise money for her at Splashpoint in Brighton Road, Worthing.

While Talisa was in Worthing before her next round of chemotherapy began, a cheque for £2,800, a Pandora charm, makeup and chocolate were presented to the teenager by her sister Petrina, friends from the swimming club and head coach Chris Luesley.

He said: “We wish Talisa a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in the pool in the near future.”

A total of £1873.90 was raised for Teenage Cancer Trust, which supports the unit looking after Talisa.

Her mother Jacqui Marsh said Talisa and their family wanted to thank ‘everyone that donated, swam and helped support the events’.

She said: “The amount of support we have received through the events and privately has been so supporting and motivating.

“Talisa has been extremely determined to not let this stop her achieve her goal of studying for dentistry.

“She had been applying to universities for this year’s intake before she was diagnosed and has now had to delay her application to next year. However, she is so determined to not let this beat her and is still planning to sit as many of her A level exams as possible around her treatment schedule.

“We are so incredibly proud of her.”

On April 20, more than 50 young swimmers took part in relay events, including a number of beginner swimmers from Aquaschool who had been taught by Talisa. The following Saturday, eight teams of 16 swimmers took part in freestyle, noodle, ball-pushing and holding hands relay races.