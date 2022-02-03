Time to Talk Day: Worthing Dementia Hub hosts ‘productive’ Time to Talk Day get together

Worthing Dementia Hub has hosted a Time to Talk Day get together, welcoming people in for tea and chat.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 1:58 pm

The annual event, run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness in partnership with Co-op, is the nation’s biggest mental health conversation with the aim of encouraging people to talk, listen and change lives.

The Worthing Tea and Talk today was led by Bob Smytherman, Co-op member pioneer for Worthing, chair of Wothing Dementia Action Alliance and trustee of West Sussex Mind.

Bob said: “We offered a space for people to come and talk about how they are feeling. The hub in Goring Road was the perfect location.

Bob Smytherman, Co-op member pioneer for Worthing, chair of Wothing Dementia Action Alliance and trustee of West Sussex Mind, and Ella Divall, student social worker at Abbeyfield Ferring Society, chatting with a visitor on Time to Talk Day

“It has been really nice and people have been coming in all the time. It has been a very productive morning. It is about having a chat, getting people talking, and we have also been able to signpost people to the help and facilities the hub has to offer.”

