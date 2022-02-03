The annual event, run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness in partnership with Co-op, is the nation’s biggest mental health conversation with the aim of encouraging people to talk, listen and change lives.

The Worthing Tea and Talk today was led by Bob Smytherman, Co-op member pioneer for Worthing, chair of Wothing Dementia Action Alliance and trustee of West Sussex Mind.

Bob said: “We offered a space for people to come and talk about how they are feeling. The hub in Goring Road was the perfect location.

Bob Smytherman and Ella Divall, student social worker at Abbeyfield Ferring Society, chatting with a visitor on Time to Talk Day

“It has been really nice and people have been coming in all the time. It has been a very productive morning. It is about having a chat, getting people talking, and we have also been able to signpost people to the help and facilities the hub has to offer.”