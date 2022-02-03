Time to Talk Day: Worthing Dementia Hub hosts ‘productive’ Time to Talk Day get together
Worthing Dementia Hub has hosted a Time to Talk Day get together, welcoming people in for tea and chat.
The annual event, run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness in partnership with Co-op, is the nation’s biggest mental health conversation with the aim of encouraging people to talk, listen and change lives.
The Worthing Tea and Talk today was led by Bob Smytherman, Co-op member pioneer for Worthing, chair of Wothing Dementia Action Alliance and trustee of West Sussex Mind.
Bob said: “We offered a space for people to come and talk about how they are feeling. The hub in Goring Road was the perfect location.
Read More
“It has been really nice and people have been coming in all the time. It has been a very productive morning. It is about having a chat, getting people talking, and we have also been able to signpost people to the help and facilities the hub has to offer.”
Read how the community is stepping up to help a Worthing family prepare a ‘forever home’ for an eight-year-old disabled boy: CLICK HERE