West Sussex businesses Wear it Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
West Sussex has played its part in the annual Wear it Pink day, raising money for Breast Cancer Now. Staff at Shoreham Port, Morrisons Littlehampton and Goring Hall Hospital in Worthing are among those taking part this year.
Lottie Barnden, senior fundraising products manager at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Wear it Pink is a brilliant opportunity for people to get together, wear pink and raise money for breast cancer research. This year alone around 55,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and around 11,500 women and 80 men will lose their lives to the disease.”
Staff at BMI Goring Hall Hospital in Worthing work pink clothes and pink hair, and greeted visitors with pink cakes, raising more than �270 for Breast Cancer Now
Staff at Morrisons Littlehampton. Alison Whitburn, community champion for the store, said: "Good to get managers involved. Jay Todd-Wickenden, our new store manager, is looking forward to working with the community."