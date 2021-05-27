The level of care offered at Rustington Hall was highly praised

Rustington Hall, which is run by the Littlehampton and Rustington Housing Society, a not-for-profit charitable organisation, was also rated Outstanding by the inspectorate for the responsiveness of the service it provides.

The dual-registered nursing and care home, on Station Road in Rustington, caters for all care needs from respite to long-term and provides a friendly home-from-home for its 62 residents.

In their reports, the CQC inspectors – who visited in April – noted: “Without exception, everyone we spoke with talked about the fantastic care they received at Rustington Hall. Everyone was happy to be living there and spoke positively about all aspects of the service.”

Meet the team who help residents feel at home

The report also praises staff, saying they “had excellent knowledge of people and there was a focus on the individual and on tailoring care and providing activities which were meaningful to them”.

It also commended the end-of-life care available, stating: “People received outstanding and individualised care at the end of their lives. Staff were encouraged to talk about death and dying openly and sensitively with people and the service helped people plan the end of their lives with dignity.

“Relatives spoke of the incredible support they had received from staff and of the wonderful photos and videos they received of their loved one.”

Sally Morris, CEO and Registered Manager at Rustington Hall, said the latest report reflected the hard work and passion put in by the fantastic staff, particularly during a very challenging year.

The peaceful grounds provide access to nature

“We have a carefully selected team here, who are all devoted to making sure that our residents are at the forefront of everything we do,” she said. “We are very proud of who we are and what we represent, in working together to provide a community for residents and their families alike.”

Rustington Hall is currently accepting new admissions, offering a secure, relaxed, yet stimulating and homely environment to its residents, with regular events and activities combined with dedicated expert care, high quality catering, comfortable en-suite rooms and lovely grounds.

The head chef and team provide high-quality, nutritious and appetising food, all of which is freshly prepared and cooked from locally sourced ingredients. The report mentions how people spoke very highly of the choice and quality of food.

The large, modern lounge leads onto a wheelchair-friendly decking area. There is also a dedicated activities suite, a cosy quiet lounge which can be used to entertain friends and family in private, and a meditation and prayer room. These can be used by relatives who need a quiet space to ‘just be’ during the difficult times relating to end of life care. When the weather allows, residents enjoy sitting outside in the communal grounds, which include secluded gardens, courtyard, terraces, verandas and a spacious wooden gazebo.

The home’s activities and wellbeing team enjoy getting to know the residents. They host an extensive programme of activities including quizzes, film afternoons, games and a range of animal visitors. There are also monthly themed events, which the residents love participating in, such as Ascot Day, Mad Hatters Tea Party, Masquerade Ball, Beach Day, to name a few.

For those who wish to stay in their rooms, the wellbeing team spend quality 1-2-1 time with them and there is also a trolley that travels around the home, offering puzzles, books, colouring and games.

If you are looking for quality residential or nursing care for yourself or a loved one, call Rustington Hall Nursing and Care Home on 01903 777501 or email [email protected]