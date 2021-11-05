Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country. Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years – three decades longer. The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In September, the Office for National Statitics estimated life expectancy for men in the UK had fallen for the first time in 40 years. But what is the situation in Worthing?

Here, we reveal the neighbourhoods in Worthing where men have the longest life expectancy. In each area, the figure for women was higher – and highest in Broadwater West, where women’s life expectancy was 86.87.

Men in Ferring and Kingston Gorse have a life expectancy of 83.21 years

Men in Salvington have a life expectancy of 83.15 years

Men in High Salvington and Findon Valley have a life expectancy of 82.03 years

Men in Broadwater West have a life expectancy of 81.52 years