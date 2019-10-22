Worthing businesses launch appeal for defibrillator for South Farm Road

Two Worthing businesses are working together to raise money for a public defibrillator for South Farm Road.

Core Physio and Fitness and near neighbour Brooksteed Alehouse launched a crowdfunding appeal on GoFundMe on October 11 and already, they are just £270 short of the £1,500 target.

Amy Spriggs and Cathy Atkinson, owners of Core Physio and Fitness, with John Azzopardi, Brooksteed Alehouse manager, by the South Farm Road parade where the public defibrillator will be located. Picture: Derek Martin DM19104738a

Amy Spriggs and Cathy Atkinson, owners of Core Physio and Fitness, and John Azzopardi and Aaron Burns, from Brooksteed Alehouse, wanted to do something to help the community, knowing how many people die from cardiac arrest in the UK each year.

Amy said: “In a community like ours, we all need to do our part. We are already in talks with the ambulance service regarding the best one for the job and where to install it.

“Our clinic offers physiotherapy, personal training and massage but we also work with cardiac patients. We have a lovely relationship with Dr Nick Pegge, a cardiologist at Worthing Hospital, and he frequently refers patients to us. This is partly why we are so passionate to install a defibrillator, it’s such a life saver.”

The defibrillator will be installed in the parade of shops just north of the level crossing near Worthing Railway Station.

Amy said: “The figures really underline the horrific impact cardiac arrests have on victims, especially the families of young children who suffer an attack - 12 people under the age of 35 die each week from sudden cardiac arrest, 14.5 per cent of cardiac arrest victims survive and 270 children die from sudden cardiac arrest suffered on school premises.

“Of the 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrest cases each year, 80 per cent happen at home and another 20 per cent occur in public places where, due to a lack of proximity to defibrillators, the victim is at most risk of death. Whenever cardiac arrest strikes, there is absolutely no time to lose.

“Every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces a victim’s survival rate by 7 to 10 per cent. We were very shocked by these numbers.

“This is a cause that will benefit many of us directly and with events like our Christmas street party coming up, where so many people will be involved, we feel now is the time to do this.”

The Brooksteed has been raising money through its free Sunday cheeseboard.

John said: “Tony at The Cheese Man has donated this month’s cheese, allowing us to donate our usual spend straight to the cause. You can also donate directly through GoFundMe. Named donators will be entered into a draw to win a £50 Brooksteed voucher if we reach out £1,500 target.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/defibrillator-for-south-farm-road