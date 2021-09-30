The hub, at 46 Goring Road, offers flexible space with a separate quiet room and garden, where people with dementia can help with the plants.

The opening on Wednesday afternoon was the result of funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, allowing Dementia Friendly Worthing and its partner Abbeyfield Ferring Society to build on their innovative day services and support for people with dementia and their families.

Dementia Friendly Worthing co-ordinator Lynsey Tran has been in the role for three years, hot desking and working in the community. She said the hub would give her a base, although she would often still be out in the community as part of her role.

Guests at the official opening of Worthing Dementia Hub in Goring on September 29, 2021. Picture: Steve Robards SR2109301

Lynsey said: “We are trying to offer timely support at the point of need. We had a vision for the hub, we wanted everything to be moveable so we could do different things. It is really important to us to listen to what the local need is.”

Funding to the tune of £222,104 will be provided over three years for the project. There will be workshops, courses for carers and social events at the hub, as well as a wealth of information for anyone affected by dementia, available on a drop-in basis.

Jacqui Swindells, chief operating officer at Abbeyfield Ferring, is overseeing Worthing Dementia Hub and respite services.

She said: “We’re delighted to officially open the hub and the new services which have been in place since lockdown finished.

“The funding ensures the continuation, for three years, of Dementia Friendly Worthing’s co-ordinator and provides partial funding for a Stay Active and Social respite service.

“The money will also support isolated carers and people living with dementia in the Worthing area with the opening of the new Dementia Hub. The hub consists of a shared space for carers and people living with dementia to drop in for advice, support and services, and where professionals can hot desk.”

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on dementia services and the funding will provide signposting, information hubs in the community and work with other local dementia alliances.

Bob Smytherman, chairman of Dementia Friendly Worthing steering group, said: “This funding will allow us to continue to work closely with our partners Abbeyfield Ferring and is vital to maintain the valued work owe do across the community.”

Events will include bi-monthly dementia cafés and support for carers. The hub will host the Worthing Town Cryers social action group and will provide opportunities to work with GP surgeries, the dementia assessment and crisis team and the dementia matron.