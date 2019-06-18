Worthing golf professional takes on Longest Day challenge in memory of his mum

Worthing PGA Professional Matt James is assembling a team of close friends to take on the Longest Day Golf Challenge in memory of his mum.

Matt wants to raise vital money for people with cancer and has set a target of £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Matt James' mum Linda, who died at the age of 57 from lymphatic cancer

He and his team will be playing 72 holes at Worthing Golf Club on Friday, covering more than 20 miles of walking in one day.

Matt, a club fitting specialist for Callaway Golf, said: “On November 9, 2017, my mum Linda lost her short-lived battle with lymphatic cancer, having only been properly diagnosed with her illness a little over a month before her death.

“Having completed the Longest Day Challenge back in 2016 for the first time, this event has even more meaning to me now than it did before.”

Macmillan Cancer Support provides physical, financial and emotional support for people living with cancer.

Matt said: “We’re really excited about taking on this year’s Longest Day Golf Challenge. It’s great to get a group of mates together, play some golf and raise money for Macmillan to help people living with cancer at the same time.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported us so far and is helping to make it a success.”

Visit longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/mumsmemorymarathon to make a donation.