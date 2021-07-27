Matt Gray and Joe Westwood wanted to give something back to the hospital for the care given to their babies.

They walked from Chichester to Worthing along the South Downs Way on Saturday, covering about 23 miles in 54,000 steps.

Matt said: “As you can imagine, the SCBU at Worthing means a lot to us, with Ralph and Imogen both having spent time there when they was born, my son Ralph six weeks early and Imogen 11 weeks early.

“The money donated could go to something such as new equipment, or even be put towards the sleep-in flat they have on the ward. They have two bedrooms and a kitchen and bathroom within the ward for you to spend a night there before you get discharged with your baby, so the doctors and nurses are on hand if you need them.”

Ralph is now five and Imogen, Joe’s daughter, is nearly one.

Matt said: “Both are doing amazing. Considering the struggles some premature babies have, both of ours have no issues at all.

“We both are so grateful for everything Worthing Hospital premature baby unit have done for us and the care they gave. We wanted to say thank you and give back.”