Worthing Hospital staff 'as proud as anything' as trust gets 'outstanding' rating

Staff at Worthing Hospital are 'as proud as anything' following the announcement the hospital's trust has been rated as 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission.

The announcement was made to staff at a meeting yesterday (Monday October 21).

Western Sussex Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was rated 'outstanding' in all six categories. This is the second time the trust has been rated 'outstanding' overall.

In the last report in 2016, the trust was rated 'good' for safety, 'outstanding' for effectiveness, 'outstanding' for being caring, 'requires improvement' for being responsive and 'outstanding for being well-led.

In this latest report the trust has been told it is 'outstanding' across the board, including a new category — 'use of resorces'.

Speaking to staff when the results were announced, chief executive of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust Dame Marianne Griffiths described the feeling in the room as 'electric'.

"This year we had our second fundamental CQC inspection. You just did splendidly. I'm thrilled to say the overall rating for this 2019 inspection is 'outstanding' — a huge congratulations to all of you."

Ms Griffiths described the inspection as 'incredibly respectful' and said it helped to reduce the anxiety of staff.

Head of Nursing Julie Thomas has been working within the hospital trust after completing here nurse training in 1981.

She called the results of the inspection 'amazing' and said: "We had an inkling because of how well [the inspection] had gone. It's great for my critical care colleagues — really brilliant. It's reassuring."

Another long-serving employee, head of domestic Gill Sorrell, with 29 years service said: "We are absolutely over the moon. [Chief executive Marianne Griffiths] has totally led us all to this and we are as proud as anything.

"This really is a special place to work. I'm very lucky to work her and to have such a great team around me.

"It's fantastic to have this recognition."