Worthing mum completes London to Brighton Bike Ride as thank you to British Heart Foundation for saving her daughter’s life

A Worthing woman whose daughter has congenital heart disease was among the 16,000 cyclists taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Young Atlanta was there to see her mum Amanda Fry cross the finish line on Sunday and celebrate with her afterwards at the beach village festival.

Amanda Fry with her daughter Atlanta, who was born with congenital heart disease

The 54-mile route took the cyclists out of the capital and into beautiful countryside before heading down to Brighton seafront, to be met with and applause from the crowds.

Amanda, 46, raised £680 towards research into heart and circulatory conditions, including coronary heart disease, stroke and vascular dementia.

She said: “Atlanta was our first born child. When we took her to our GP because she couldn’t breast feed very well, we had no idea that she was going to be diagnosed with such a complex heart condition.

“Since Atlanta was diagnosed with congenital heart disease, I have wanted to raise money for the BHF and give something back because I believe without their research and the fantastic team at the Royal Brompton, Atlanta would not be here now.

“I have always enjoyed cycling but until June last year had never ridden any real distance.

“Taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride for the British Heart Foundation was a really fantastic experience. The atmosphere at the finish line was absolutely brilliant and I enjoyed every moment of the ride, even the hills.

“It was truly wonderful to have so many supporters there and the camaraderie between the riders was pretty inspiring. It feels even better knowing that the money I’ve raised will help the BHF fund vital research into preventing, diagnosing and treating heart and circulatory diseases and I’m just proud to join the charity in their mission to beat heartbreak forever.”