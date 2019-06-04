Worthing pregnancy counselling service sees big increase in clients

Acorn Pregnancy Counselling Centre has seen a 29 per cent increase in the number of people seeking its help this year.

The Worthing charity was contacted by 72 clients and 44 of those attended an appointment, up by 52 per cent on last year.

The figures were revealed at the annual meeting on Monday.

Trustee Patrick Woodward said: “The increase in clients seen over the past year reflects Acorn’s growing reputation in the community.

“We never tell people what to do but simply give them the time to explore their feelings and their options. It is very heartening to receive feedback from clients and it’s this that keeps us going despite financial pressures and demands on volunteers’ time.

“As we embark on our 25th year of offering this free service to Worthing, we are aware we are barely scratching the surface of the need which exists and we hope to be able to help even more people in the coming year.”

During the meeting, six counselling volunteers gave details of their ongoing training and a report was given on the charity’s work in eight secondary schools, discussing issues around pregnancy and foetal development.

Clients go to Acorn for free, impartial counselling on issues around pregnancy, including unintended pregnancy and pregnancy loss, such as miscarriage, stillbirth or emotional issues after abortion.

Acorn receives referrals from GPs, the Time to Talk counselling service and self-referral through the website www.acornworthing.org.uk

Acorn’s vision is for Worthing to be a town in which no one has to experience pregnancy loss or unexpected pregnancy unsupported. Anyone affected can call 01903 823893 or e-mail office@acornworthing.org.uk