Stuart Acaster died last August, aged 54, after four years of living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

His wife, Sue, is now leading a Santas on the Seafront event at 2pm on Saturday, with the support of her local running club, Run Academy Worthing.

Stuart’s best friend, Dean Donaldson, has helped to organise the event.

Stuart Acaster's wife, Sue, and best friend, Dean Donaldson, have organised the Santa on the Seafront event

Dean, who is on the committee for Motor Neurone Disease Association for West Sussex South, said Stuart was healthy and active but lost all muscle movement after his diagnosis.

He added: “This is just for us all to get out and appreciate being able to move and have fun is something he would wholeheartedly loved to leave as his legacy."

The annual event was held for the first time last year.

Dean added: "It’s a totally free event and no registration necessary, and open to the whole family.

"We will meet at Splash Pad 1.50pm and begin the Santa dash along Worthing Prom and back from 2pm.

"We would love to see many people come along — of all ages — either dressed up as Santa, and they can run, walk or stagger along the prom. Or just come along and watch and support.

"Donations will be accepted on the day, but not necessary."

Local businesses around Worthing Town centre will be participating in the event.

Staff will be dressing up and are offering discounts for anyone coming in dressed as Santa from 3pm onwards.

The confirmed businesses taking part so far are; Bayside Social; Fika; Golden Barracuda; Pizzaface; The Cow Shed; Number 24; O’Connors; Vudu; Slug and Lettuce; Alpine Lodge; Manuka; Egremont; Cow and Oak; Thieves Kitchen and Escape.