Worthing Shopmobility under threat of closure

Volunteers and trustees are urgently needed at Worthing Shopmobility to save the vital service from closure.

The charity, based in Liverpool Gardens, is looking for more people to join the team in a bid to continue the affordable hire of mobility scooters, wheelchairs and other mobility equipment for residents of Worthing and the surrounding area, as well as visitors to the town.

Paul Buckland at Worthing Shopmobility, which is operated by Bognor Shopmobility

Martine Walters, trustee, said: “Worthing Shopmobility relies on volunteers to maintain its fleet of mobility scooters and people to work in reception to welcome customers, answer the phone and complete relevant paperwork.

“It is a very interesting volunteering role and customers are always complimentary about the service that they receive.

“Many of their customers have been using the scheme for a number of years and it acts as a lifeline for people who would otherwise be unable to visit the town centre or access the seafront.

“Worthing Shopmobility welcomes new customers, so please do not hesitate to visit the friendly team to find out more.”

There are designated parking spaces adjacent to the centre, behind TX Maxx in the Montague Quarter car park. A member of the team will always bring your scooter to your parking space. Disabled toilet facilities are also available.

If you are interested in hearing more about the volunteering opportunities or feel you have valuable skills you could offer as a trustee, call manager Marian Court on 01243 830077.

Marian is also keen to hear from any organisations that would like to work with Worthing Shopmobility or know of any funding opportunities.